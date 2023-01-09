NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $521,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

TT stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,700. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.61.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

