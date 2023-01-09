NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $339,000 Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,194,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech Company Profile

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,325. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of -0.13.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.