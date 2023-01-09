NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITW traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

