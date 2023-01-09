Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

