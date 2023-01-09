Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Trading Down 5.6%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $490.58 and last traded at $492.23. Approximately 70,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 681,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

