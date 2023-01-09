NuCypher Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $63.53 million and $2.39 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

