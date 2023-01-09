Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.90.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 436.66%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

