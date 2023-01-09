Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NUVB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 47,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $315,736. Insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $6,078,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 971.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 826,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.