Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Nuvation Bio Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE NUVB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $6,078,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 971.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 826,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.