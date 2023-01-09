Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 47,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 56,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 164,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.