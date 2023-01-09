Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 47,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 56,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
