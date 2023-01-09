Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $65.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.27.

Olin Stock Up 3.4 %

Olin stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 18.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

