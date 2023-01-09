OMG Network (OMG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.31 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $159.60 million and approximately $22.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

