Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $168.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.