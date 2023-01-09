Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

