Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.