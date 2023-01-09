Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.05

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

ORINY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Danske upgraded Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

