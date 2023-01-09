Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.75

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00004365 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $370.62 million and $14.78 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00442107 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01438433 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.83 or 0.31226898 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

