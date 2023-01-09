Osmosis (OSMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.94 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00004370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $370.83 million and $13.94 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

