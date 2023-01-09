PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 13th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $100.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PACCAR by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 70,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

