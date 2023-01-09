PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00444876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01433861 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,452.57 or 0.31422490 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

