Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 77,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 456,394 shares.The stock last traded at $292.34 and had previously closed at $286.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.41.
Paycom Software Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
