Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) saw strong trading volume on Monday. 77,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session's volume of 456,394 shares. The stock last traded at $292.34 and had previously closed at $286.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.41.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

