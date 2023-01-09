PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $133.89. The stock had a trading volume of 674,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $190.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.40.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

