Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
