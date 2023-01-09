Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,558. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

