Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,950. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $69.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

