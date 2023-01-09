Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.81. 84,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,248,125. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

