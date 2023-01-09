Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NYSE PHR opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,446 shares of company stock worth $2,395,302. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

