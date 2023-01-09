Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips Sells 705 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

PLL traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 405,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

