Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $87.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.90.
PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Pinduoduo Price Performance
PDD stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97.
Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Company Profile
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.