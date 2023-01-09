Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $87.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $14,654,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

