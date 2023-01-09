Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
