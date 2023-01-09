Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 576,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.