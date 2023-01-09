Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $67.02 million and $20,684.41 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00251501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00080708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,153,301 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

