Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.38

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 21045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 317,054 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
