Polygon (MATIC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $389.99 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and approximately $389.99 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004918 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
