Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of PW opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.
Power REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.