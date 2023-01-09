PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider Sells $872,400.00 in Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PPL Price Performance
PPL opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Articles
