PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider Sells $872,400.00 in Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.