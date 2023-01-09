Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$155.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.40.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$98.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.56. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$47.13 and a 12-month high of C$116.00.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

