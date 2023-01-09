Primero Mining (TSE:P) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Rating) (NYSE:PPP)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,270,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,010,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31.

About Primero Mining

Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.

