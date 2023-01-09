Prom (PROM) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Prom has a total market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00023303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00036796 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00241838 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.98983287 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,931,858.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

