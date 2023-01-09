Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $21.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,791.21% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 198,049 shares of company stock worth $2,029,110 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Provention Bio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Provention Bio by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

