QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.27 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00006577 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $191,237.52 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00448866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01439653 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,475.71 or 0.31704312 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.15706723 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $211,201.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

