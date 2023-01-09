QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,021. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

