QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $124.75 million and approximately $127,402.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042476 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00241642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00161416 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,041.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

