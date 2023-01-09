R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.
R1 RCM Trading Up 10.2 %
NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 372.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
