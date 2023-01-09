R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 372.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

