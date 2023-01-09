Rakon Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $65.82 million and $70,745.19 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

