Raydium Achieves Market Cap of $27.91 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and $6.45 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00448866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01439653 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,475.71 or 0.31704312 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,341,262 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

