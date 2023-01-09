Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO):

1/3/2023 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2023 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $74.00.

12/2/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $65.60. 99,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $353,603,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.