Ren (REN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.13 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Ren has a market capitalization of $67.34 million and $13.13 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

