Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $41.55

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $40.56. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBCAA. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $73.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

