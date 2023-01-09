Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

