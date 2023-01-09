Revain (REV) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Revain (REV) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Revain has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $290,804.88 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00448113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.01434099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,485.15 or 0.31651123 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

