Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €204.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €204.00 ($217.02) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

RHM stock traded up €7.30 ($7.77) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €209.40 ($222.77). 274,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €77.90 ($82.87) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($242.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €176.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

