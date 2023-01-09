Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €204.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €204.00 ($217.02) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
RHM stock traded up €7.30 ($7.77) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €209.40 ($222.77). 274,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €77.90 ($82.87) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($242.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €176.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Featured Stories
