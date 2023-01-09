RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Insider Jason Wild Buys 50,000 Shares

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) insider Jason Wild purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,220.

The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RIV Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

