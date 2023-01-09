RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Insider Jason Wild Buys 50,000 Shares

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) insider Jason Wild purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,220.
RIV Capital Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RIV Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50.
RIV Capital Company Profile
